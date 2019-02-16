Inter vs Sampdoria Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Inter, with skipper Mauro Icardi stripped off the captaincy before the Nerazzurri's win over Rapid Wien in the Europa League.

But Luciano Spalletti's men must now turn their attention back to domestic action, as they take on Sampdoria at San Siro in what could turn out to be an exhilarating Serie A clash.

The hosts will have the opportunity to strengthen their grip on third place, as they look to seal their passage back into next season's Champions League.

Their opponents Sampdoria currently sit ninth in the table and will hope to shake off their recent patch of indifferent form, which has seen them lose without scoring in their last two games.

Here's 90min's preview of the Serie A clash.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? 17th February 2019 What Time is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream Premier Sports Referee? Daniele Doveri

Team News

Inter have several question marks over their available squad for Saturday's fixture, with the aforementioned Icardi unlikely to be included in the hosts squad with a knee injury. Lautaro Martinez will likely lead the line as a result, supported ably by the likes of Ivan Perisic and Radja Nainggolan.

Sime Vrsaljiko is definitely out with a knee injury, with Cedric, signed on loan from Southampton, likely to continue deputising at full-back.

Sampdoria will again be missing Gianluca Caprari, who is still recovering from the fibula fracture he picked up towards the end of January.

The game has also come too soon for Edgar Barreto, with his calf complaint having kept him out of the visitors last ten games.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan Handanovic; Soares, Skriniar, De Vrij, Asamoah, Vecino, Brozovic, Politano, Perisic, Nainggolan; Martinez Sampdoria Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Andersen, Tavares; Praet, Ekdal, Linetty Saponara; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini

Head to Head Record

Inter will go into this game full of confidence having won their last three games against Sampdoria. The Nerazzurri have the chance to win four in a row versus Sunday's opponents for the first time since 1985.

They will be wary of the attacking threat Sampdoria possess however, as both teams have scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two at San Siro.





This, coupled with the fact that they have only managed to score three homes goal in 2019, will no doubt ensure Inter strive to be at their very best.

Recent Form

Inter's 1-0 away win to Parma in their last game came off the back of three poor results, in which they lost twice in the Serie A and were dumped out of the Coppa Italia on penalties by Lazio.

The black and blue outfit have not won a league game in 2019, with their last victory coming against Empoli.

Lautaro Martinez has scored in consecutive matches though, and Luciano Spalletti will hope his young superstar is up for the challenge of leading the Inter line in Icardi's likely absence.

2 - Lautaro #Martínez has scored in two consecutive matches for Inter for the first time in all competitions. Toro.#RapidInter #UEL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 14, 2019

Sampdoria's struggles will offer Inter some comfort though, with recent defeats against Frosinone and Napoli denting their European aspirations. The visitors will hope that the controversy surrounding Icardi's replacing as captain (by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic) will put the hosts off their game, allowing them to scoop a surprise result.

Here are the two teams last five results in all competitions.

Inter Sampdoria Rapid Wien 0-1 Inter (14/02) Sampdoria 0-1 Frosinone (10/02) Parma 0-1 Inter (9/02) Napoli 3-0 Sampdoria (02/02) Inter 0-1 Bologna (03/02) Sampdoria 4-0 Udinese (26/01) Inter 1-1 Lazio (3-4 AET) (31/01) Fiorentina 3-3 Sampdoria (20/01) Torino 1-0 Inter (27/01) Sampdoria 0-2 AC Milan (12/01)

Prediction

This match really could go either way. On the one hand, Inter have the better players on paper and you would expect their home record of recent to pick up.

Icardi's absence up front though could cause unrest and nerves among the squad, as he often bails the home side out of trouble with his regular goals contribution.

Sampdoria, though they haven't been in the best form recently, will be licking their lips after Inter's recent European exploits - but their own poor form means they may just come up short in this one.

Prediction: Inter 2-1 Sampdoria