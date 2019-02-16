Man Utd Targeting Summer Move for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund's Asking Price Is Revealed

Manchester United have lined up a stunning summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho – and have been quoted a £70m price tag for the English sensation.

Sancho joined the Bundesliga giants for £8m from Manchester City in 2017, and his stock as one of the brightest young attacking stars in Europe has been rapidly on the rise ever since.

The 18-year-old previously failed to make the grade in City’s first team but, according to The Sun, local rivals United are now plotting a surprise move to lure Sancho back to the Premier League. Any such move would see former club City take a 15% cut of the transfer fee.

With United having enjoyed a strong resurgence under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent months, the club are likely to further invest in rebuilding a squad which had struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign under Jose Mourinho.

A potential £70m move for one of the brightest young stars on the continent could become an enticing prospect for both the club and Sancho, who has developed into one of the finest attacking talents in the Bundesliga.

Any such move is likely to prove controversial with Sancho’s former club and United’s arch rivals City, though the Premier League champions would at least earn a significant portion of what is likely to be a hefty transfer fee paid by their cross-city counterparts.

However, it is suggested that City also have the opportunity to match any successful bid from another club for Sancho, with a potential return to his former club a possibility.

After failing to earn assurances over a place in Pep Guardiola’s senior setup at the Etihad, Sancho went on to make 12 appearances for Dortmund last term, scoring once and laying on four assists.

The winger’s meteoric rise has gathered greater pace this season, having already recorded eight goals and ten assists at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho would compete with a plethora of attacking stars which already reside in Solskjaer’s ranks at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata already competing for wide berths in support of Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has a similarly plentiful array of attacking stars in his City squad, with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez all jostling for positions in Guardiola’s frontline.

Sancho would face a tough task in forcing his way into either side should he return to England, though the chance to return to the Premier League as one of the hottest properties in Europe could prove difficult to resist.