Report: Mauro Icardi Isolated at Inter as Drama Continues

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has been left isolated by his club Inter after being stripped of the club's captaincy earlier this week.

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has been left isolated by his club Inter after being stripped of the club's captaincy earlier this week.

The 25-year-old refused to travel with the rest of his teammates for their Europa League clash with Rapid Wien on Thursday after the armband was taken away from him and given to goalkeeper Samir Handanović.

Italian outlet FedeNerazzurra claims that Icardi is now isolated at the club and has been seen to be eating by himself at the club's Appiano Gentile training ground.

In the aftermath of Icardi's public fallout with Inter, the striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara has come under heavy criticism from fans in Milan for the way she has dealt with the situation.

Nara's car was even attacked with a rock whilst she was driving away from San Siro with her children on board. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Gianluca Di Marzio confirms that the 32-year-old model has already pressed charges and is working with police to identify whoever was responsible.

Nara's car being attacked isn't the only story to break surrounding Icardi's agent. 

The King Corona Magazine in Italy could face legal proceedings following remarks they made surrounding an alleged affair between Nara and Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozović.

The Croatia international, as reported by Calciomercato, has told his lawyer Danilo Buongiorno to take the head of the magazine to court over the "false and seriously defamatory" content of their article.

It is unknown when and if Icardi will return to Inter at some point this season but it does look increasingly likely that these latest developments will see the Argentina international leave San Siro once and for all at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message