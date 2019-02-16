Mesut Ozil Refuses to Leave Arsenal on Loan With Club Desperate to Cut £350,000-a-Week Wages

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil will reject a loan move away from the club this summer and has already turned his nose up at a temporary switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup winner has found himself as the black sheep at the Emirates since putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, which ruled out the chances of him leaving on a free transfer last year.

But with the club now under new guidance, Özil is longer wanted by Arsenal due to the financial strain he is putting on the club. The midfielder's £350,000-a-week contract - or £18m per season - has restricted what the club has been able to do in the last two transfer windows. 

One option for Arsenal is to send Özil out on loan and continue paying a portion of his wages, but the Daily Mail claims that the 30-year-old will reject a temporary switch and push for a permanent move if he leaves north London.

New manager Unai Emery has already made it clear that, even with Aaron Ramsey on the cusp of joining Juventus, Özil is not part of his plans at the club.

But finding suitors for the former Real Madrid superstar won't be straight forward for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, as Özil's combined wages and fee would likely see most clubs across Europe set a new personal transfer record.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The former Germany international has now missed 100 games for Arsenal during his five and a half year spell at the club since leaving the Santiago Bernabéu, which most recently included their shock Europa League defeat to BATE Borisov.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message