Mesut Ozil Refuses to Leave Arsenal on Loan With Club Desperate to Cut £350,000-a-Week Wages

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil will reject a loan move away from the club this summer and has already turned his nose up at a temporary switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup winner has found himself as the black sheep at the Emirates since putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, which ruled out the chances of him leaving on a free transfer last year.

But with the club now under new guidance, Özil is longer wanted by Arsenal due to the financial strain he is putting on the club. The midfielder's £350,000-a-week contract - or £18m per season - has restricted what the club has been able to do in the last two transfer windows.

One option for Arsenal is to send Özil out on loan and continue paying a portion of his wages, but the Daily Mail claims that the 30-year-old will reject a temporary switch and push for a permanent move if he leaves north London.

If Ozil loves the club so much, why not take a paycut? Clearly his wages are a huge issue, just drop a hundred grand or so & move on — Bergkamp & Bergkamp (@Orangeiceman10) February 15, 2019

New manager Unai Emery has already made it clear that, even with Aaron Ramsey on the cusp of joining Juventus, Özil is not part of his plans at the club.

But finding suitors for the former Real Madrid superstar won't be straight forward for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, as Özil's combined wages and fee would likely see most clubs across Europe set a new personal transfer record.

The former Germany international has now missed 100 games for Arsenal during his five and a half year spell at the club since leaving the Santiago Bernabéu, which most recently included their shock Europa League defeat to BATE Borisov.