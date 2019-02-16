Michael Owen Reveals Who He'd Choose if Given the Choice Between Joining Arsenal or Chelsea

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Michael Owen has admitted that he would prefer playing for Chelsea over Arsenal - and feels any potential new signings may feel the same way.

The two London clubs have not experienced the smoothest of seasons so far. Chelsea find themselves in sixth place, though Arsenal are level on points with the Blues and sit just one place above them. They each trail fourth placed Manchester United by a point.

Based on recent performances, many will feel that signing for Arsenal would be the more likely option - but the former Manchester United striker believes quite the opposite.

Owen has admitted he would still choose signing for Sarri's men over the Gunners, regardless of the fact that the clubs have performed similarly this season.

Owen spoke to BT Sport, via Sport Review, and said: "They're on the same points in the Premier League, on the same goal difference in the Premier League, and in the same round of the Europa League. It's pretty much a level playing field, but which team would you prefer playing for?

"Which team do you look at and go, wow what a player, good team? - Everyone says Chelsea are under a big cloud, but I'd prefer Chelsea every day of the week over Arsenal."

Lars Dareberg/GettyImages

Both these clubs will be anxiously waiting for the summer window to attempt and significantly strengthen their squads to try keep with Premier League front-runners Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of the new season.

Their focus at the moment however will be to seal qualification to the Champions League next season, whether that be by finishing in the top four of the Premier League or winning the Europa League.

Both clubs definitely have a mountain to climb if they are to achieve either of those, but their fans will be hoping their sides can turn things around as quickly as possible. 

