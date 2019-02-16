Newport County 1-4 Manchester City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Citizens Romp into FA Cup Last 8

Manchester City fought off a spirited Newport County side to secure their place in the last eight of the FA Cup as they eventually cruised to a 4-1 win at Rodney Parade.

It was a spirited performance from a Newport side who created the better goalscoring opportunities in the first half and did well to keep the visitors out for as long as they did. Unfortunately for the hosts, their resistance was broken just five minutes into the second half courtesy of Sane's close range effort, and after that City grew in confidence.



A brilliant solo effort from 18-year-old Phil Foden doubled City's lead with 15 minutes remaining, before Padraig Amond lobbed Ederson in the visiting goal to give Newport a lifeline with a couple of minutes to go.





Their joy was short lived though as Foden got his second of the game just seconds after the restart before Riyad Mahrez rounded off the scoring to secure a 4-1 win.

Here's a breakdown of the night's events:

NEWPORT COUNTY

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Day (6); Willmott (6), Poole (7), O'Brien (7), Demetriou (6), Butler (7); Bennett (6), Bakinson (6), Labadie (6); Amond (7), Matt (6).

Substitutes: Sheehan (6), Dolan (6), Franks (N/A).

MANCHESTER CITY

Key Talking Point

On paper it was a complete and utter mismatch with the lowest ranked team left in the competition going up against the highest ranked team. However, it proved to be far from plain sailing for Manchester City as they were held by their resilient hosts for 50 minutes.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, his side's opening goal seemed to settle the nerves of his players and deflate those in a Newport shirt; with chances coming more frequently for City thereafter.

They were able to see the rest of the game out comfortably and managed to bag three goals in the final 15 minutes of the tie, but Guardiola will be left feeling relieved at the result as it did at one point look to be developing into a hugely frustrating night for City.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ederson (7); Danilo (7), Otamendi (6), Stones (7), Zinchenko (7); Silva (7), Fernandinho (7), Foden (9*); Mahrez (7), Sane (8), Jesus (6).

Substitutes: Laporte (6), Gundogan (6).

Star Man

Phil Foden barely put a foot wrong all night on what was a night to remember for the youngster. He kept things neat and tidy in the midfield with some brilliant passes and some neat touches, even when he was put under immense pressure.

A real coming of age night for Foden, who will hope that he will get more regular first-team exposure as a result of his two goal show.



PHIL FODEN IS A GROWN MAN — Mance Tyler (@WeavusChrist) February 16, 2019

Young @PhilFoden is a really lovely footballer. A great talent. Silky touch, pops it around quickly, accurately and intelligently. Could be Spanish. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 16, 2019

Newport pull a goal back!!



...and then Phil Foden makes it 1-3 two minutes later. pic.twitter.com/1cxjMjl8v2 — 90min (@90min_Football) February 16, 2019

His unselfish nature was typified by his decision not to tap in Sane's goalbound effort, with his rewards coming later on in the game. He then killed off the game for City with just a couple of minutes remaining, hitting back in style after the hosts had grabbed themselves an unlikely goal.

Looking Ahead

Newport will be delighted to know that the total cost of their next opponents doesn't amount to £317m! Instead, they will take on Notts County on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will now turn their attention to Champions League duty as they face Bundesliga side Schalke in the last 16.