Niko Kovac Admits Bayern Munich Had 'Liverpool on Their Minds' During Narrow Derby Win

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has admitted that some of his players had "Liverpool on their minds" during the club's Bavarian derby win over local rivals FC Augsburg on Friday.

The Reds went behind after just 15 seconds when Leon Goretzka turned the ball into his own net, setting a record as the quickest own goal in Bundesliga history.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

A brace from Kingsley Coman either side of Dong-won Ji's powerful effort saw Bayern Munich into half time on level terms, but David Alaba's second-half strike was enough to clinch a victory for Kovač's side and move them to within two points of the top of the table.





"We struggled to get into the game. I can't remember conceding a goal so early, that was very annoying," Kovač said after the game, quoted by the club's official website. "But we took on the fight, especially in the first half.

Bayern Munich have already conceded 26 goals in the Bundesliga this season – last time they had conceded more goals after 22 games was in 2008-09 under Jürgen Klinsmann (30). Ouch. #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) February 15, 2019

"It was more clear-cut in the second half. Taken altogether it was a workmanlike but deserved victory. Maybe some had Liverpool on their minds, that's possible. It's not good but human."

A late injury to man of the match Coman left a dampener on proceedings at the WWK Arena, especially as the French winger has previously hinted that any more serious problems could bring his career to an end.

Bayern Munich can now focus their attention on the knockout stages of the Champions League where they will travel to Anfield next week.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The reigning Bundesliga champions are being tipped as underdogs for the two-legged fixture - no surprise given their performance against Augsburg - but Liverpool will have to be on their toes as Bayern's squad is still littered with players who can win a game by themselves.