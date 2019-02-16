Ruben Aguilar Emerges as Everton & Crystal Palace Target as Premier League Duo Eye Reinforcements

Montpellier right-back Ruben Aguilar has emerged as a potential target for both Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old has put in a number of impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season, which has seen him linked with a move away from the club.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

Two possible destinations come in the form of Everton and Palace - with Italian publication CalcioMercato claiming that the two are keen on bringing Aguilar to the Premier League.

The Toffees interest comes with the club looking at potential long-term successors to Seamus Coleman, with the 30-year-old struggling with injuries in recent seasons. Although still a regular in the side, his performances have not lived up to levels that he displayed before his injury - with the Irishman culpable for a number of goals conceded by Everton this season.

Marco Silva's side are currently ninth - a full 32 points behind league leaders Manchester City and Merseyside rivals Liverpool, and strengthening further at full-back could help them ascend up the table next season.

For all the spending they've done and players brought in from Barcelona you'd think Everton would be a far better team than they are. What would you put their lack of success toward? pic.twitter.com/RXMnztgyAr — 90min (@90min_Football) January 13, 2019

Palace, meanwhile, have the impressive Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently operating at right-back, but he has been linked with a big money move away from Selhurst Park in recent weeks. As such, Aguilar is reportedly a target - should the Eagles decide to cash in on their young star.

Aguilar has been one of Montpellier's steadiest performers this season, playing in 21 out his side's 23 league games. His abilities in both defence and going forward make him a viable candidate for both sides, with potential bids in the offing this summer if he impresses further between now and the end of the season.