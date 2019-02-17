5 Rising Stars Newcastle Fans Should Look Forward to

Newcastle may need the help of their youngsters if they are to stay up in the Premier League this season and advance beyond relegation battles in the future.

The Magpies currently sit 16th in the Premier League and are only a point away from the relegation places. If things don't pick up for Rafa Benitez's side, they may find themselves turning to some unfamiliar faces to help out and add some youthful exuberance to the side.

Tyneside has produced the likes of Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Peter Beardsley in the past and there could be some young players in the ranks who will try to replicate them.

5. Owen Bailey

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Owen Bailey is Newcastle's Under-23's captain and if there are any injuries or lack of form from Newcastle's defenders it could see the 20-year old make the step up to the first team picture.

He's played 13 times in Premier League 2 and also five times in Newcastle's Under-21's Checkatrade trophy campaign.

4. Elias Sorensen

Newcastle United forward Elias Sørensen has joined League One side @BlackpoolFC on loan until the end of the season. Good luck, Elias!



👉🏽 https://t.co/zCkvaJ4gCr #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FRGxvp1Fe2 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 21, 2019

Elias Sorensen has been a revelation in the Under-23 side and could be a name that Newcastle fans will see more of in the future. He's scored 12 in 14 games in Premier League 2 and added an impressive four goals in five matches in the Checkatrade trophy.

Rafa Benitez won't enjoy his services this season, with the Dane going on loan to Blackpool in the January transfer window, but is one of their brightest future prospects at the club.

3. Freddie Woodman

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Freddie Woodman is a youth international for England and could put pressure on number one keeper Martin Dubrakava.





The Slovenian has made some high profile mistakes in games against Wolves and Tottenham, and Benitez may look to the youngster to give Dubravka a rest. If he does make any more mistakes, Woodburn might be thrown in at the deep end to help out the Magpies.

2. Sean Longstaff

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The centre midfielder has been a revelation since moving up to the first team and has played six times this season for Benitez's side.

He's a deep-lying midfielder who has impressed massively and has become one of the first names on the team sheet in recent weeks.

He was considered one of Newcastle's best players in their game against Wolves last Monday and could become a key player for the Magpies in the latter stages of the season.

1. Miguel Almiron

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Miguel Almiron is somewhat of an unknown quantity to most Premier League fans, but he's grown quite the reputation across the Atlantic.





The attacking midfielder has been brought in to create and score goals to help the likes of Salomon Rondon up top.





He scored 12 goals and 13 assists in the MLS last season and if he can replicate that form in England Newcastle may have a top player on their hands.