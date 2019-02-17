7 Players Who Came Back to Haunt Their Former Club

Last week saw Manchester United's unbeaten streak under Ole Gunnar Solskjær came to an end at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the knockout rounds of the Champions League, and former United player Angel Di Maria particularly enjoyed his return to Old Trafford, creating two assists for both of PSG's goals.

Of course, Di Maria isn't the only example of a player who has tormented his past employers on the football pitch.

Here are seven other players who have come back to wreak havoc on their former clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid

5 March 2013

Following a great point earned at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final, Manchester United looked to settle the tie at Old Trafford. Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo had other ideas, as a second-half strike from Luka Modric brought Madrid level. It was perfectly set up for Ronaldo to score the goal that won the tie and knock United out on his first return to his old club.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Manchester City 4-2 Arsenal

12 September 2009

As far as controversial and extravagant celebrations go, Emmanuel Adebayor's against Arsenal is right up there. In his first game against the north London club since leaving for Manchester City, he made his feelings clear by running the length of the pitch to celebrate his strike in front of the Gunners faithful. Not exactly classy, Emmanuel.

Robin van Persie

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal

10 November 2013

Robin van Persie had already scored twice against Arsenal in his first season at Old Trafford, and celebrated both goals with respect towards his former employers. The same can't be said for the the next time he scored against them. Perhaps as a result of the continued anger shown towards the Dutchman by Arsenal fans, Van Persie passionately celebrated with little consideration for what the Gunners faithful might think.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter 0-1 AC Milan

14 November 2010

With the number of top European clubs Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for over his career, it's no surprise he has come back to haunt at least one of them. After two seasons at Inter, Ibrahimovic tested himself in Spain with Barcelona, but then returned to Serie A with Inter's rivals AC Milan. He scored an early penalty in the game as AC Milan secured a 1-0 win.

Frank Lampard

Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

21 September 2014

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard left Stamford Bridge in 2014, and moved to New York City. However, what many people didn't expect was that Lampard would return to the Premier League with champions Manchester City for the 2014/15 season. Inevitably, Lampard scored a dramatic late equaliser at the Etihad Stadium, against the club where he became a fan favourite, no less.

Danny Welbeck

Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal

9 March 2015

Danny Welbeck had left United in the summer of 2014 to make way for the arriving attacking talent in Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao. However, in the FA Cup quarter final at Old Trafford, United bowed out of the competition after a second-half winner from their very own academy graduate.

Mario Gotze

Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Bayern Munich

23 November 2013

In April 2013, it was controversially announced that German international Gotze would leaveBorussia Dortmund, the club where he'd established himself as one of Germany's leading talents. His destination would be BVB's rivals Bayern Munich. Gotze scored ten minutes after coming off the bench on his first return to the Signal Iduna Park and didn't celebrate, despite being serenaded with boos.