Arsenal Consider Move for Burnley Keeper Nick Pope to Replace Retiring Petr Cech

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Arsenal are interested in making a move for Burnley keeper Nick Pope to replace Petr Cech, who is set to retire from football at the end of this season.

Pope had a fantastic season last year, making 35 appearances in the top flight and was rewarded with a call-up to Gareth Southgate's World Cup Squad.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

This season has been a different story for the shot-stopper, as Pope suffered an injury that has seen him miss the majority of the campaign. He dislocated his shoulder in a Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen during the pre-season.

Joe Hart started the season playing in goal, but Sean Dyche reverted back to Tom Heaton, leaving Pope out of the squad.

With three keepers all vying for one spot, Pope seems to be the unlucky one who can't get into the team. He may see a move to the Gunners as a good chance to play at a higher level and experience more European football.

Nick Pope

Since returning from injury he's played two FA Cup games whereas Tom Heaton appears to be favoured in the league by Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

According to The Sun, Burnley will demand a figure of £10m to send him to north London, where he will be Arsenal's second choice keeper behind Bernd Leno.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Another option for Emery could be to bring back David Ospina into the fold, with him finishing his loan spell at Napoli this season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message