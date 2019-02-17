Cardiff City Seek Support From Premier League Clubs Regarding Emiliano Sala Transfer Dispute

February 17, 2019

Cardiff City have sent letters to various Premier League clubs as they search for support in the legal battle concerning the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala.

The Bluebirds are due to pay the first instalment of the £15m fee they agreed with Nantes during the January transfer window, but the club have frozen any payments until they have conducted a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Mail on Sunday are now reporting that Cardiff have contacted EvertonCrystal Palace and West Ham to ascertain whether any of the three clubs were interested in signing Sala during the January transfer window.

The letters, written by lawyers acting for the club, request help in ‘fighting off Nantes’ legal claim’ and ask the clubs with assistance in ‘sharing your knowledge of Sala as a player’.

This comes amid concerns that agent Willie McKay told Sala he had planted stories about interest from other clubs in order to drum up interest and subsequently raise his price tag.

One club has already responded to Cardiff's letter, whilst the Bluebirds are still waiting on a response from the other two clubs.


This news follows on from reports which claimed that Cardiff are also considering making a negligence claim after it has been suggested that Sala's pilot David Ibottson did not hold the required licence to fly a plane carrying passengers in commercial terms.

The Air Accidents Investigations Bureau are set to release an initial report of the crash, which took place on 21 January, within a month of the incident – meaning that Cardiff could be provided with some answers within the next week.

