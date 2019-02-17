Gunners Legend Emmanuel Petit Gives His Insight Into Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Woes

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Former Arsenal central-midfielder Emmanuel Petit has shared his belief that Ozil has fallen down the order at Arsenal because of a lack of confidence and effort. 

In recent months it has been rumoured that Ozil has had a falling out with current manager Unai Emery. Despite being fit to play, Emery left Ozil out of the squad for their Europa League trip to BATE Borisov on Thursday night, where the Gunners lost 1-0.

The former French international has his own take about what is going on at the Emirates stadium. Petit believes that Ozil's apparent lack of effort has more to do with his current situation than any rift he may have with the manager. 

While speaking to Mirror Football Petit said: "I have huge respect for Ozil but the Ozil I used to watch years ago, he was one of the best attacking midfield players in the world, he was a pleasure to watch.

"Now it's not even a pleasure or a desire to see him in the team because he's lost it.

"Ozil is a big player but he's not a big personality. He never talks. Sometimes I think he's a ghost on the pitch. He never says anything to his team-mates. He never shows any emotion."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal currently sit in fifth place in the  Premier League, just a single point off of the Champions League qualification spots.

