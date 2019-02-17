Harry Redknapp Admits That He 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Spurs Win the Champions League This Season

Harry Redknapp has declared that he believes Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the favourites for this year's Champions League, insisting that there isn't a standout European team left in the competition.

Spurs recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in midweek at Wembley Stadium, putting themselves in pole position to progress ahead of their visit to Germany on 3 March.



Barring a total collapse at the Signal Iduna Park, manager Mauricio Pochettino should lead his side to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2011, which was incidentally when Redknapp was in charge of the Lilywhites.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Speaking on talkSPORT as quoted by HITC, the former Spurs manager revealed his thoughts on this year's competition, admitting that: "The Champions League is wide open.

"I don't think there is one team outside of the British teams who you would look at [they are certain favourites].

"Normally, you would have a Barcelona or a Real Madrid. This year is wide open. Juventus have a chance. It could be one of seven or eight teams you would look at.

"You wouldn't be surprised if they won it at Tottenham. They have a chance."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Tottenham's recent resurgence has seen them win their last four in all competitions despite missing the influential figures of Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

With the English duo expected to return in the coming weeks, Pochettino's side could launch a serious bid for not only the Champions League but also the Premier League as Spurs are just five points behind current leaders Manchester City, having played a game less.

If they do go on to win Europe's biggest club competition it would be the first time that they have achieved such a feat, with their best finish a semi-final appearance against Portuguese side Benfica in 1962.

Triumph in the Premier League meanwhile would end a wait of 58 years for a top-flight title.

