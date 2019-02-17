Ki Sung-Yueng Provides Injury Update After Returning for Newcastle in Recent Friendly

February 17, 2019

Ki Sung-Yeung has provided a positive injury update for Rafa Benitez after he recently returned to action during Newcastle's friendly draw against CSKA Moscow on Saturday.

The South Korean midfielder hasn't been able to feature for Newcastle since he returned from the Asian Cup prematurely back in January, after picking up a hamstring injury. He recently made a brief return, taking to the field for 45 minutes against CSKA Moscow as the Magpies registered a 1-1 draw in Spain.

Speaking to Newcastle's official website, Ki spoke about his current situation, stating: "For me it was a great chance to play, fitness-wise because I was back from injury and I got some time to play good football against a good team.


“It was a good experience having a week in Spain and hopefully we are prepared for our next game.

“I don’t feel 100 per cent yet but there is no pain from my hamstring injury. Hopefully I will get better and keep pushing in training. This game, playing 45 minutes, helped me get more fit.”


Following the injury to Ki last month, Rafa Benitez has been forced to tinker with Newcastle's midfield and has recently settled on the youthful midfield duo of Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff.

Despite their relative lack of Premier League experience, the pair have performed reasonably well and have played their part as Newcastle have scraped together a string of important results - including their stunning victory over Manchester City.

Newcastle's next fixture comes in the shape of a crucial clash against Huddersfield on Saturday, but given Ki's lack of match fitness, the game is likely to come too soon for him to feature.

