Liverpool Youth Star Paul Glatzel Signs New Long-Term Contract at Merseyside

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Liverpool's Under-18 captain Paul Glatzel has signed his first professional contract with his hometown club. 

Glatzel was born in Liverpool to German parents and has been at the club since joining the Under-9s team, and he's having a season to remember after scoring his 22nd goal of the season against Wigan last time out.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The striker has suffered a series of injuries during his time with the youth teams, but is now playing some his best football in his short career so far. 

As quoted in the Liverpool Echo, academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: “Paul fell off the radar probably when he was about 14 or 15.

“It happens with some lads, you go through your growth spurt and he couldn’t have had any more bad luck really."

Milos Bicanski/GettyImages

“It was one thing after another culminating in him breaking his leg. The support staff and the fitness coaches have been great in just monitoring his load a little bit throughout the year so he’s got stronger and stronger as we’ve gone on."

The striker has represented Germany and England at youth level and has been prolific this season.

“He’s been on both England and Germany camps at youth level so if he’s lucky enough he’ll have a big choice to make at some point," Inglethorpe added.

Milos Bicanski/GettyImages

He has had a brilliant striking partnership with Bobby Duncan who only has one goal less than Glatzel. It shows a promising future for Liverpool that there may be some huge talent in the ranks.

Glatzel will no doubt look up to players like Trent Alexander-Arnold who has recently become an England and Liverpool regular, giving hope to the Merseyside youngsters that they too can reach first-team level. 

