Liverpool's Premier League Title Bid Given Potential Boost Following Manchester City Fixture Change

Liverpool's quest for their first top-flight title in 29 years may have been given an unexpected boost from challengers Manchester City, following their 4-1 victory in the FA Cup on Saturday which will lead to a change of fixture dates for the defending champions.

The Citizens avoided a possible giant-killing against League Two side Newport County after a brace from teenager Phil Foden as well as goals from Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez saw them cruise to the quarter finals of the competition, keeping the dreams of an historic quadruple alive.

Yet by winning this fixture, manager Pep Guardiola may have inadvertently given Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp the emphasis needed to land a psychological blow to City's hopes of defending their title this season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Originally expected to face Manchester United on the 16th of March, the Citizens will now have to wait for at least another three weeks to play their local rivals as the existing date coincides with the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures.

An official date for the Manchester derby has yet to be penciled in due to the fact that both sides are still involved in Champions League action, with the competition's quarter finals and semi-finals both being held towards the end of April.



Liverpool will therefore have the opportunity to put pressure on their title rivals as their scheduled match for the same weekend against Fulham will not be changed due to the fact that both of the sides have been knocked out of the FA Cup.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

A victory over the Cottagers could provide the boost needed for the Reds to gain the momentum to get over the line in what is turning out to be a fascinating title race.

The Reds currently sit second in the Premier League table on goal difference but have played a game less than City and can go above them with either a win or a draw at Old Trafford next Sunday against the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Guardiola's side will be in League Cup action on the same day as they face Chelsea in the final of the competition, having already played their scheduled fixture for the weekend against Everton, winning 2-0 at Goodison Park.

