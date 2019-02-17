Man Utd Willing to Pay Astronomical Fee to Sign Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay a huge compensation fee to appoint Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss.

Links between Pochettino and United have long been around, despite caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stunning start to life in the dugout at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have insisted that their plan is to decide on a new permanent manager at the end of the season, and Pochettino is thought to be incredibly high on their wish list.

The Argentine still has four years remaining on his contract at the club, and the Evening Standard claim that any interested side would have to part with more than £34m if they are to secure a deal for the Tottenham manager. However, United have not been deterred by such a figure.

Club officials believe the compensation package could be split up across Pochettino's potential tenure at the club, instead of a single payment, which is thought to be much more appealing to United.

Fees such as the touted £34m are rare for managerial appointments, but United remain determined to find the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was paid a severance package of £20m when he was sacked in December.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, it is also noted that Solskjaer is being seriously considered for a permanent positon at the club. The legendary Norwegian has guided United to ten wins from 12 games, only tasting defeat in the 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

His performance in the dugout has been incredibly impressive, leading many fans to call for Solskjaer to be rewarded with the job on a permanent basis. United agree that he has been a fantastic addition to the club, but they want to consider all options, instead of rushing into a decision.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Given they are prepared to pay Pochettino's sizeable compensation package, finances will not come into question in their search for a new manager. Instead, they will consider each candidate's credentials, and they will pay whatever it takes to sign their preferred option.

