Naby Keita Claims That His Experience Playing Against Bayern Munich Could Help Reds in UCL Tie

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Naby Keita has suggested that his previous experience of playing against Bayern Munich could work to Liverpool's advantage as the two sides prepare to do battle in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side host the Bundesliga champions in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday, and Keita has some inside knowledge of how to play against Bayern from his time in the German top flight with RB Leipzig, prior to joining Liverpool last summer.

Keita's record against the Bavarians is less than impressive, having lost four and won just one of his previous games against Bayern for Leipzig, and he was sent off in a DFB-Pokal meeting between the teams last season. The midfielder told Bild: "The dismissal left me extremely bitter.

"I thought the referee's decision was very harsh. I had taken a lot of fouls without any of them being punished. And then for me there were two quick cards.

"For me, this match is a chance to do better.

"I'm not the only expert in this regard - in Xherdan Shaqiri we have an ex-Bayern player. And of course our coach Jurgen Klopp knows all about them. But yes, I know about Bayern's strengths and how to play against them."

Liverpool are aiming to go one better in the Champions League this season than in the previous campaign, having lost to Real Madrid in last year's final, and Keita admitted that it was the chance to play at the highest level that attracted him to joining Liverpool ahead of this season.

"I moved to Liverpool to win trophies. In the championship we are well in the race, and we have a chance in the Champions League.

"We are working hard to present one or the other trophy to the fans at the end of the season."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Liverpool's quest to pip champions Manchester City to the Premier League title this season also heats up this week, as Klopp's side travel to face Manchester United in a huge league encounter next weekend, just five days after taking on Bayern in the Champions League.

