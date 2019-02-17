Noel Whelan Claims Kalvin Phillips 'Ticks More Boxes' Than Adam Forshaw in Leeds' Midfield

Noel Whelan has admitted he prefers seeing Kalvin Phillips play instead of Adam Forshaw in the Leeds United midfield.

The 23-year-old has been impressive in his last couple of outings for Leeds, proving his importance to manager Marcelo Bielsa. Phillips, who got a starting role last weekend in his preferred deep midfield role, got the equaliser against Middlesbrough and followed that up with a sensational display against Swansea in midweek action.

"I’d struggle at this stage to pick out a better holding midfielder in the Championship and at 23, Phillips has become a player who Leeds need to build their team around."



David Prutton's verdict on Kalvin Phillips#lufc #mothttps://t.co/MqZiYbIQpz — YEP Sport (@YEPSportsdesk) February 17, 2019

Speaking before the game against Boro, Bielsa admitted that Forshaw, who missed the game through injury would have started the game ahead of the Thorp Arch graduate. That statement meant the argument among Leeds supporters over who is better in that position continued with many fans confident that Phillips is better suited for the job.

Whelan, who is a former Leeds player himself is on the side that believes Phillips should be in the starting lineup, claiming the midfielder 'ticks more boxes'.

Speaking to West Yorkshire Sport Daily, as quoted by HITC, he said: "The potential was there [with Phillips]. I could see it last season, he's got that controlled aggression. He's picking his passes better, he's mature in the way he plays.

George Wood/GettyImages

"I was surprised he was left out against Norwich. He ticks more boxes for me than Forshaw. You could play the two of them, with Forshaw more further forward, but you need Phillips."

Bolton will be making the trip to West Yorkshire next Saturday and there is bound to be anger amongst Leeds fans if Bielsa brings the former Boro man back in for the in-form Phillips. Especially given the fact that the youngster has impressed whenever he has been given a place in the starting lineup.