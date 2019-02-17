Noel Whelan Claims Kalvin Phillips 'Ticks More Boxes' Than Adam Forshaw in Leeds' Midfield

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Noel Whelan has admitted he prefers seeing Kalvin Phillips play instead of Adam Forshaw in the Leeds United midfield.

The 23-year-old has been impressive in his last couple of outings for Leeds, proving his importance to manager Marcelo Bielsa. Phillips, who got a starting role last weekend in his preferred deep midfield role, got the equaliser against Middlesbrough and followed that up with a sensational display against Swansea in midweek action.

Speaking before the game against Boro, Bielsa admitted that Forshaw, who missed the game through injury would have started the game ahead of the Thorp Arch graduate. That statement meant the argument among Leeds supporters over who is better in that position continued with many fans confident that Phillips is better suited for the job. 

Whelan, who is a former Leeds player himself is on the side that believes Phillips should be in the starting lineup, claiming the midfielder 'ticks more boxes'.

Speaking to  West Yorkshire Sport Daily, as quoted by HITC, he said: "The potential was there [with Phillips]. I could see it last season, he's got that controlled aggression. He's picking his passes better, he's mature in the way he plays.

George Wood/GettyImages

"I was surprised he was left out against Norwich. He ticks more boxes for me than Forshaw. You could play the two of them, with Forshaw more further forward, but you need Phillips."

Bolton will be making the trip to West Yorkshire next Saturday and there is bound to be anger amongst Leeds fans if Bielsa brings the former Boro man back in for the in-form Phillips. Especially given the fact that the youngster has impressed whenever he has been given a place in the starting lineup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message