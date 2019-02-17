Ranking Every Premier League Club by Their Shirt Sponsor Deals

Sponsorship money in the Premier League is one of the most lucrative deals in the sporting industry. Clubs make millions from the companies that pay to put their logo on a club's kit.

Here is the ranking of every Premier League club based on shirt sponsor revenue:

20. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton signed a deal with American Express in 2013 that is rumoured to be worth £1.5m per season. While this is tied for the lowest shirt-sponsor revenue in the Premier League it is not something the Seagulls take for granted.

20. Huddersfield Town

Tied with Brighton for 20th is the small club from West Yorkshire. After gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Huddersfield signed a multi-year deal with online betting company Ope Sports worth £1.5m per season.

18. Cardiff City

Cardiff City have been sponsored by the Malaysian Tourism Board since the club was purchased by Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan. The shirt deal is rumoured to be worth £3m per year for an undisclosed amount of time.

18. Fulham FC

Fulham used their promotion to the Premier League this season to sign a shirt deal with Philipino gaming company Dafabet. The deal is worth £6m over the course of two seasons for the Cottagers.

18. Watford FC

Watford joins Fulham and Cardiff with a deal that is also worth £3m per season. The shirt sponsorship agreement was signed with FxPro at the beginning of this season and is believed to last through the 2021/22 campaign.

15. AFC Bournemouth



Bournemouth signed their sponsorship deal with online gaming company M88 in 2017. The deal is worth £4m per season and is set to expire at the end of this term.

15. Leicester City

Leicester City has been sponsored by King Power since the takeover by late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2010. The length of the deal has not been reported but is rumoured to be worth £4m per year.

13. Burnley

Burnley signed a club-record £5m shirt deal with LaBa360 at the beginning of the summer. While the length of the deal has not been disclosed, this is a great piece of business by the Clarets' executives.

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers

After being promoted to the Premier League last term, Wolves signed a club-record shirt deal with online gaming company W88. The deal is reported to last for two years and worth a total of £10m.

11. Southampton FC

Southampton signed a lucrative shirt sponsorship deal with Virgin Media in the summer of 2016. The deal is worth around £6m per season with the telecommunications company also adding a reported £2.4m to be the clubs' sleeve sponsor.

10. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with gaming company ManBetX in June 2017. The deal is worth a respectable £6.5m per season.

10. Newcastle United

After gaining promotion back to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle signed a three-year £19.5m shirt deal with Fun88. At £6.5m per season, owner Mike Ashley will be keen on keeping a good business relationship with the Asian gaming company.

8. Everton FC

Everton came to an agreement with Kenyan gaming company SportPesa at the end of the last campaign. The deal is reported to be worth £48m over five years, or £9.6m per season.

7. West Ham United

West Ham United have been sponsored by bookmaker Betway since 2015. The sponsor extended the deal to last until the 2020 season making it worth a club-record £10m per season.

6. Tottenham Hotspur

The 'Big 6' of English football take shirt sponsorship deals to the next level. Tottenham agreed to a massive shirt sponsor deal with insurance company AIA in 2015 and the relationship was extended in 2017. The deal is reported to be worth a massive £35m per season.

5. Arsenal FC

Arsenal have donned the same shirt sponsor since 2006. Emirates signed on with the London club and agreed to sponsor the kit, as well as be the stadium's sponsor. The shirt deal is worth a staggering £200m over the course of five seasons.

5. Chelsea FC

Chelsea have had many shirt sponsors over the years, but none as lucrative as their current deal with Yokohama Tyres. The Japanese tyre manufacturer pays Chelsea an incredible £40m per season to have their logo on the front of their shirts.

5. Liverpool FC

Liverpool sponsor Standard Chartered has been with the club since the 2010 season, making it the second-longest shirt sponsor in the club's history. The deal is worth £160m over four seasons putting the Reds on equal footing with rival clubs Chelsea and Arsenal.

2. Manchester City

Manchester City has been sponsored by Abu Dhabi airline Etihad Airways since the club was taken over by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2011. The deal is reported to be for £45m per year, but there has been speculation that this number may be fabricated.

1. Manchester United

Manchester United sit at the top of the Premier League when it comes to shirt sponsorship agreements. In a massive deal with General Motors, United are paid a remarkable £47m per season to wear the Chevrolet logo on their kit. The deal is the largest of its kind and runs until the 2021 season.