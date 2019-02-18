Breakthrough Acts: 5 of the Best Rising Stars at Chelsea

Chelsea are known across Europe for having one of the largest selection of youth players at their disposal. From players in the academy, to the many names in the 'Blues Loan Army', there is never a shortage of young talent on the Blues books.

Here are five of the most promising up-and-coming stars in the Chelsea system.

Bradley Collins

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Bradley Collins has been a part of the Chelsea youth system since Under-12 level and has moved his way up through the age groups since. Currently on loan at Burton Albion, Collins has been enjoying regular first team football in League One this season.

The goalkeeper endured a torrid first leg encounter with Man City in the EFL Cup semi final, conceding a whopping nine goals. However the youngster performed admirably in the second leg, holding City to one goal.

Ethan Ampadu

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Ethan Ampadu is a young player who many Chelsea fans will be familiar with. One of the few young stars still with the first team, Ampadu has featured for the Blues in two Europa League matches this season. Ampadu can be deployed as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder to sit in front of the back four.

The fact that Sarri decided to keep the young Welsh defender in the first-team gives confidence to many people that he is in the long term plans of the manager.

Mason Mount

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Mason Mount is one of the most promising players in the Chelsea youth system. At only 20 years of age, Mount has shown many intangibles that will surely lead him to a successful career in West London.

Mount went on loan to Eredivisie side Vitesse in the summer of 2017 and was an instant hit. At the end of the season, the young British midfielder won the club's Player of the Year award.

Currently on loan at Championship side Derby County, Mount has been an instrumental for Frank Lampard's side, scoring four league goals. If Mount can keep up the form he has shown over the last couple of seasons, there's no doubt that he will be an important part of the Blues midfield in the very near future.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Following multiple bids from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, Hudson-Odoi became a household name across Europe. The Blues were, however, able to fend off these offers to help keep the dynamic midfielder at the club.

Hudson-Odoi has shown the ability to take on opposing defenders and is not afraid to shoot from long range. Hudson-Odoi was backed by the club in January but it is still unclear how Sarri will use the young winger the rest of the season.

Many people believe that it should be Chelsea's number one priority to keep Hudson-Odoi at the club, showing just how much promise he has for the future.

Tammy Abraham

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Tammy Abraham has been a part of the Chelsea youth system for well over a decade now. Abraham was an influential part of the Blues' triumph in the UEFA Youth League during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, before making his first-team debut under interim manager Guus Hiddink.

Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Abraham has been lighting up the Championship this season. His tally of 20 goals in 27 matches has him sitting third in the league's goalscoring charts, which has prompted speculation that he would be recalled to the Chelsea first team in January. After choosing to remain at Villa for the rest of the season, Chelsea fans are hoping he can keep up this form and return to the Blues next term to provide the goalscoring spark that the squad desperately needs.