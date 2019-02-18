Carlo Ancelotti Promises Hard Work for Players After 'Unacceptable' Draw With Torino

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti bemoaned Napoli's wastefulness in front of goal after they failed to find the back of the net during a goalless draw with Torino on Sunday evening.

Napoli were the dominant force throughout the clash but, despite their best efforts, they were unable to find their way past a stubborn Torino defence.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Following the goalless draw, Ancelotti claimed to be more than happy with the way Napoli performed, but admitted that things need to change in front of goal.

“We lacked a goal, just as we did against Fiorentina. We played with focus, motivation, determination, but it’s unacceptable to have 18 scoring opportunities over two games and not score any of them,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

“Evidently, we need to work in training on the finishing, crosses, movements, decision-making. I defy anyone to say this team doesn’t play good football, but we are not turning the chances into goals.

“It’s disappointing, because if you play badly, then you can handle a draw. If we play well and don’t win, we have nobody to blame but ourselves.”


Napoli are now 13 points behind Juventus at the top of Serie A, but Ancelotti was adamant that his side will continue to improve until the end of the season.

“We’re in a very strong position, the team proves with its performances that the team is very determined, concentrated and has a precise identity. You might not think that just looking at the results, but it’s true.

“It is our own fault and the devil is in the detail, we need a more precise cross, more accurate finish, better run. It’s not just the strikers, as the crosses and final ball also need work. We all need to work on it, there’s no point focusing only on the forwards.”

