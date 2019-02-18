Crystal Palace will reportedly battle Juventus for the signature of 21-year-old Genoa striker Christian Kouame.

Kouame is enjoying a breakthrough season in Italy's top flight, with his eye-catching performances appearing to draw interest from I Bianconeri as well as Roy Hodgson's Eagles - with reports suggesting the pair will do battle in the summer for the promising forward.

Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato have reported that Juventus hold a 'strong interest' in Kouame, despite boasting an embarrassment of riches in attack including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. However, the report goes on to state there has been 'no sign' that advanced negotiations between the two parties are underway as of yet.

Interest has also been claimed from English shores, with Palace also linked with the emerging star. Reports claim the London side have been told they will not purchase Kouame on the cheap, meaning the Eagles must meet Genoa's asking price of €25m if they wish to bring the forward to Selhurst Park.

Kouame has attracted interest after netting four times and providing four assists during his debut season in Serie A. Standing at 6'1, the Ivorian is a powerful forward who possesses an obvious aerial threat, so could also be a good fit for the Premier League which is so often labelled as the most physical division in Europe.

Crystal Palace are seemingly always chasing a front man, with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Connor Wickham failing to find the net with regularity this term. Although ex-Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi joined the club on loan in January, he will return to his parent club in the summer - potentially opening the door for Kouame to join the south London side.

Genoa, however, will be reluctant to sell one of their most promising forwards, especially following the departure of star man Krzysztof Piątek who recently left the club to join Milan in a £30m deal.