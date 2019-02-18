Harrowing Statistic Highlights Ineffectiveness of 'Sarri-Ball' Following Chelsea's FA Cup Exit

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Following Chelsea's 6-0 demolition at the hands of Manchester City last week, there was 

a huge onus on Maurizio Sarri to repair some of the damage by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. 


The Blues fired yet another blank against Manchester United on Monday night as they were dumped out of the competition 0-2, lacking any cutting edge despite dominating possession for much of the second half. It has become evident in recent weeks that Chelsea's problems do not only lie in defence, despite conceding six against City and four against Bournemouth.


Chelsea have netted fewer times than anyone in the top six of the Premier League this season, despite 'Sarri-Ball' promising attacking football and an abundance of goals - as his Napoli side showed last season as they pushed Juventus all the way in Serie A. 

It is obvious the transition from Italy to England hasn't been smooth for Sarri, with a statistic, courtesy of Opta, affirming this following Chelsea's FA Cup exit:


Chelsea only attempted two shots on target in this match, with both coming in the 11th minute of the tie. 


It is a staggering statistic that Chelsea, a side containing the likes of Eden HazardGonzalo Higuain and Willian, failed to muster a shot on target for the final 79 minutes of the tie. It is even more remarkable that Sarri's side enjoyed nearly 67% possession during the match - perhaps the clearest evidence yet that Sarri-Ball is faltering. 

Some credit, of course, must go to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose Man Utd side defended admirably and executed their game plan to perfection. However, Sarri's biggest worry must be that every side can seemingly execute the perfect game plan against Chelsea. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With every passing week, Sarri's stubbornness to change his infamous philosophy allows the opposition to adjust tactically to nullify Sarri-Ball. With the Italian refusing to experiment away from his principles, the Stamford Bridge faithful appear to finally be losing all patience. 


There was the first real sign of discontent from Blues fans towards the manager as they chanted their displeasure at his tactics, with the Opta statistic perhaps suggesting they are right to do so. Chelsea fans expect, and deserve a much better effort from their side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message