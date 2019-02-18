Jerome Boateng & Franck Ribery Left Out of Bayern Munich Squad to Face Liverpool on Tuesday

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Bayern Munich stars Franck Ribéry and Jérôme Boateng have not travelled with the rest of the squad ahead of the first leg of the club's Champions League knockout stage match against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Both players have been used sparingly this season under new manager Niko Kovač but they were present during Friday's Bavarian derby win over local rivals FC Augsburg, with Ribéry even getting a run out at the end of the match.

Despite their availability over the weekend, Bayern Munich have confirmed that neither player will travel with their teammates to England on Monday ahead of their match against Liverpool.

But Ribéry's absence is only temporary, as the club confirm that the Frenchman will travel by himself in the afternoon after becoming a father for the fifth time.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Boateng, meanwhile, has been suffering with stomach problems and will be ruled out for the first leg of their match with Liverpool, meaning that Niklas Süle will partner Mats Hummels for just the second time in the Champions League this season.

Thomas Müller is Bayern Munich's only other notable player missing from the squad which has travelled to Anfield. That's because he was given a two-game ban by UEFA following his tackle on Ajax star Nicolás Tagliafico in the Champions League League group stages.

Long-term absentees Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben are still missing from Kovač's first team at Bayern Munich. Renato Sanches has returned and could feature for the club for just the second time this calendar year.

Although Bayern Munich's domestic form has picked up following new manager Kovač's rough start - they've only dropped three points since the start of December - they are still coming into their match with Liverpool as the underdogs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message