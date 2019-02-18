Liverpool Handed Scare as Roberto Firmino Misses Training Before Crunch Bayern Munich Clash

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was a no-show at Liverpool's Melwood training ground on Monday, ahead of the club's crucial Champions League first leg clash against Bayern Munich at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds had expected to be without Dejan Lovren, who was also absent from the session, as well as the recovering Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the fitness of Firmino had never been in doubt.

No sign of Firmino in training #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) February 18, 2019

But, according to Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce, as revealed on his personal Twitter account, the Brazilian forward was not present at Monday's training session ahead of the pivotal European battle against the Bavarians.

In a series of tweets, Pearce explained: "Dejan Lovren not training at Melwood. Looks certain to be Fabinho alongside Matip at CB v Bayern. Oxlade-Chamberlain taking part in the warm up but not full training yet. Youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Corey Whelan also involved. No sign of Firmino in training."

Confirming the story, Pearce followed up by explaining the striker has a virus, but could not reveal whether it would concretely rule him out of Tuesday's match.

The 27-year-old has 11 goals and five assists to his name this season, with his two goal contribution in the Champions League lending him a healthy one in three record in the competition.



Alongside teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino was the joint second highest scorer in last season's competition, with 10 goals from 13 games as his side reached the final.

There had been good news earlier in the day, when Georginio Wijnaldum was confirmed to have trained well following his bout of illness last week, but it looks like the sick bug has now struck down another important figure in Jurgen Klopp's dressing room.

