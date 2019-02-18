Luciano Spalletti Left Frustrated After Mauro Icardi Fails to Celebrate Inter's Win Over Sampdoria

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Luciano Spalletti was left frustrated after Mauro Icardi failed to celebrate Inter's 2-1 over Sampdoria with the rest of his teammates.

After a turbulent week, which saw Icardi stripped of the captaincy and banished from the squad, Inter went on to earn all three points in his absence, with second-half strikes from Danilo D'Ambrosio and Radja Nainggolan proving to be the difference.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Following the 2-1 win, Spalletti found time to discuss Icardi - who was unexpectedly watching on from the stands.

"I really appreciated that he was in the stadium and I would've appreciated it even more if he had come to the dressing room to celebrate with us afterwards, because it was a very important victory for the team and he is part of this group, so I imagine he was as happy with the win as we were," he said, as per Goal.

"We want a return to normality. In a team, in a dressing room you all need to be working in the same direction.

"There are more steps to take, which are for him to come to the dressing room, to enjoy being a part of this very good group, to relish wearing Inter's glorious shirt.

"It's just frustrating that we keep getting tied up in all this talk around Inter. I've had some situations in my career with a lot of attention, but never like this."

After a frustrating start to 2019, Spalletti went to add that the win meant much more than just the three points.

"I really liked the applause from our fans after the equaliser, as they urged us to get right back on track and gave us strength in that difficult moment.

"The victory is a sign of maturity, so we can begin to get past the mountain of things that are constantly spoken about Inter."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message