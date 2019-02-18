Luciano Spalletti Left Frustrated After Mauro Icardi Fails to Celebrate Inter's Win Over Sampdoria

Luciano Spalletti was left frustrated after Mauro Icardi failed to celebrate Inter's 2-1 over Sampdoria with the rest of his teammates.

After a turbulent week, which saw Icardi stripped of the captaincy and banished from the squad, Inter went on to earn all three points in his absence, with second-half strikes from Danilo D'Ambrosio and Radja Nainggolan proving to be the difference.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Following the 2-1 win, Spalletti found time to discuss Icardi - who was unexpectedly watching on from the stands.

"I really appreciated that he was in the stadium and I would've appreciated it even more if he had come to the dressing room to celebrate with us afterwards, because it was a very important victory for the team and he is part of this group, so I imagine he was as happy with the win as we were," he said, as per Goal.

"We want a return to normality. In a team, in a dressing room you all need to be working in the same direction.

⏳ ALL OVER HERE ⏳



Goals from @ddambrosio and @OfficialRadja secure a win for the Nerazzurri despite Gabbiadini momentarily bringing Sampdoria level!



A great performance from the lads 🔥🔥🔥#InterSampdoria 2-1

🖤💙 #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/VVGyzkO3H6 — Inter (@Inter_en) February 17, 2019

"There are more steps to take, which are for him to come to the dressing room, to enjoy being a part of this very good group, to relish wearing Inter's glorious shirt.

"It's just frustrating that we keep getting tied up in all this talk around Inter. I've had some situations in my career with a lot of attention, but never like this."

After a frustrating start to 2019, Spalletti went to add that the win meant much more than just the three points.

"I really liked the applause from our fans after the equaliser, as they urged us to get right back on track and gave us strength in that difficult moment.

"The victory is a sign of maturity, so we can begin to get past the mountain of things that are constantly spoken about Inter."