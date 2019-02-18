Manchester United Duo Set to Return Ahead of Schedule for Key Liverpool Clash

Manchester United could have both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard back from injury in time to face Liverpool next weekend, despite previous estimations that the pair would miss two to three weeks of action.

Both players were substituted off during the Red Devils' 2-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week, with Martial picking up a groin injury, and Lingard suffering from a hamstring complaint. With United still competing in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, they'll be eager to have their key players back as soon as possible.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, United are now confident that both footballers will be able to play some part in their Premier League clash against Liverpool next weekend, which will be a massive boost to the team's morale. A win for the Red Devils would see them increase their chances of Champions League qualification, and put a huge dent in the Reds' title challenge.

Martial in particular has excelled since José Mourinho left the club in December, and has scored three goals and two assists under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The bold new tactical approach has also benefitted Lingard, whose freedom to charge at opposition defenders has seen him tally up the same figures as his French teammate.





The pair won't be back in time to face Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday evening, and Solskjær is likely to use rotation players Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez as cover. A win for United would see them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, along with the likes of Manchester City, Wolves and Millwall.

In other news, West Ham are reportedly considering making a move for United veteran Antonio Valencia, should Pablo Zabaleta leave the club this summer. The Hammers are thought to be keen to bring in a similarly experienced player to occupy the the right full-back position, but will wait to see whether their existing option decides to extend his contract this season.