Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti Provides Update on Arsenal Loanee David Ospina's Future

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina will remain at the Serie A club next season, despite the Colombian's loan deal set to expire in the summer.

Ospina was loaned in by Ancelotti in August 2018 as cover for Alex Meret, who broke his arm just six days after his arrival in Naples from Udinese for €22m. However despite Meret's return to fitness, Ancelotti has revealed that Ospina has a future at the club beyond his current agreed deal.

Despite being previously ever-present during Napoli's European campaign this season, Ospina missed Thursday's 3-1 victory against Zurich, raising concerns over the Colombian's future as Meret replaced him for the match. However Ancelotti moved to clarify his reasoning behind his midweek team selection after Napoli's 0-0 draw against Torino on Sunday, in which Ospina started.


Ancelotti said during his post match interview (as quoted by FourFourTwo): "Ospina was meant to play on Thursday in the Europa League, but wasn't feeling up to it, so I switched things around and used him [against Torino] instead.


"Ospina will remain at Napoli next season, regardless of how many games he plays."

Ospina has made 11 Serie A appearances this season, despite Carlo Ancelotti has not naming an established number one for Napoli this season, with Ospina, Meret and Orestis Karnezis being rotated during the campaign.

The Colombian's contract with the Serie A side also contains a clause which can trigger a permanent transfer depending on the number of appearances that Ospina makes for Ancelotti's side.

