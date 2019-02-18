Neymar's Father Speaks Out About Son's Future as Real Madrid Renew Interest in Superstar

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Real Madrid may find themselves disappointed in their pursuit of Brazilian superstar Neymar, after the player's father declared during an interview that his son's present and future are with current club Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar Sr did not seem to fully rule out a transfer, however, dropping in the customary and rather ambiguous '[the future] can change at any time' remark that is so common in this field.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

A report from The Times on Sunday claimed that 'Real Madrid have set their sights on Neymar this summer', adding that he would receive a sizeable increase on his existing net annual salary, said to be at least €28.5m, should he quit France and move to the Spanish capital.

The story even alleges that Neymar, who would be remembered as a 'traitor' alongside Luis Figo at former club Barcelona if the move came to pass, has 'encouraged' the interest from Real.

Yet the public stance of the player's camp appears to be one of loyalty to PSG.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

In an interview released on the same day as The Times' report, Neymar's father told French outlet Telefoot that the €222m world record transfer superstar is 'very happy in Paris'.

"The first year was a year of adaptation, a new experience," Neymar Sr explained.

"He feels very happy in Paris. He is happy, and he is growing up with PSG. His future is in Paris, his present is in Paris. It's hard to talk about the future because in football, it can change at any time."

Neymar has generally been a success for PSG, scoring close to a goal per game for the perennial French champions. But the player is nursing a broken metatarsal for the second season in a row, threatening the club's European success as the season enters its critical stages.

