Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Denies Reports of £3.8bn Takeover Bid of Manchester United

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has played down speculation over rumours linking him with a potential takeover of Manchester United.

Reports had emerged over the previous weeks and months that an offer in the region of £3.8bn was forthcoming to take control of the club from the Glazer family, who have run United since 2003.

According to The Sun, the speculation intensified when representatives of the Old Trafford side were spotted spending time in Saudi Arabia amid rumours over a potential investment.

The report adds that should the takeover bid prove successful, the Glazers would leave United with a £2.2bn profit, after purchasing the club 14 years ago for around £790m.

ALEXEY DRUZHININ/GettyImages

It is reported the £3.8bn valuation is dependent on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sealing Champions League football for next season, and should the Red Devils miss out, a compromise would likely be reached.

However, the Saudi kingdom's media minister, Turki al-Shabanah, has now revealed on Twitter: "Reports claiming that HRH the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman intends on buying Manchester United are false.

"Manchester United held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to discuss sponsorship opportunity. No deal has been materialised."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having made a disappointing start to the season under former manager Jose Mourinho, United have bounced back under interim boss Solskjaer, and find themselves both in the top four of the Premier League and in the FA Cup fifth round.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message