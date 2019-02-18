Twitter Reacts as 'Sarri-Ball' Is Mocked by Chelsea Fans During 0-2 FA Cup Defeat to Man Utd

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

It's safe to say that Chelsea fans haven't been enjoy football of late.

After getting pummelled 6-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League, the Blues scraped by European minnows Malmo before facing the Red Devils in an enticing FA Cup match-up - one that fans of the Stamford Bridge faithful would provoke a response from Maurizio Sarri's side.


Unfortunately for Chelsea, despite a promising early start to the game, succumbed to two first-half goals from United, and with the Blues' attack showing little teeth in penetrating United's defence, the crowd at Stamford Bridge began to vent their frustrations at their under-pressure manager, and his tactics.

Chelsea fans' ire seemed to be particularly inflamed after Sarri chose to substitute César Azpilicueta with defender Davide Zappacosta, despite the Blues chasing the game at 0-2 down.



Chelsea's most recent loss could spell the end of Sarri's time in London, after enduring a dreadful run of form which has seen the Blues ship 13 goals in their last five games. 

Indeed, Sarri must get a result against Malmo in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday, as well as likely winning the EFL Cup against Manchester City in the final on 24 February, if the Italian hopes to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Of course, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich might not be that patient. Stay tuned.

