Twitter Reacts as 'Sarri-Ball' Is Mocked by Chelsea Fans During 0-2 FA Cup Defeat to Man Utd

It's safe to say that Chelsea fans haven't been enjoy football of late.

After getting pummelled 6-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League, the Blues scraped by European minnows Malmo before facing the Red Devils in an enticing FA Cup match-up - one that fans of the Stamford Bridge faithful would provoke a response from Maurizio Sarri's side.





Unfortunately for Chelsea, despite a promising early start to the game, succumbed to two first-half goals from United, and with the Blues' attack showing little teeth in penetrating United's defence, the crowd at Stamford Bridge began to vent their frustrations at their under-pressure manager, and his tactics.

Sarri replaces Kovacic with Barkley and some #cfc fans respond with a chant of: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”

Now a louder chant of: “F*** Sarriball.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) February 18, 2019

Chelsea fans' ire seemed to be particularly inflamed after Sarri chose to substitute César Azpilicueta with defender Davide Zappacosta, despite the Blues chasing the game at 0-2 down.

Hudson-Odoi on the bench, and Sarri brings on Zappacosta while losing 2-0.



Sarri’s stubbornness is going to be his downfall.



Most managers down 2 would bring on more attacking players & tweak their formation. But nope. He views it as an insult to his footballing knowledge if he did that. — Alex Silverberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 18, 2019

United fans start singing to Maurizio Sarri: "You're getting sacked in the morning." Chelsea fans join in. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) February 18, 2019

Chelsea's most recent loss could spell the end of Sarri's time in London, after enduring a dreadful run of form which has seen the Blues ship 13 goals in their last five games.

Indeed, Sarri must get a result against Malmo in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday, as well as likely winning the EFL Cup against Manchester City in the final on 24 February, if the Italian hopes to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri is asked about chants against him, and his style of football: "I am worried about the result. Not about the fans." Ouch. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) February 18, 2019

Maurizo Sarri vs. the Top 6 in 2019:



❌ Tottenham 3-0 Chelsea

❌ Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

❌ Man City 6-0 Chelsea

❌ Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd



Of course, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich might not be that patient. Stay tuned.