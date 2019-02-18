Wanda Nara Breaks Down in Tears on TV After Mauro Icardi Is Stripped of Inter Captaincy

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara broke down in tears on TV on Sunday night after opening up on the growing turmoil surrounding the forward's relationship with Inter.

It was confirmed earlier last week that the Nerazzurri had taken the decision to strip the captaincy off Icardi, handing it instead to veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.



Nara, both the Argentina international's wife and agent, made an emotional appearance on the Mediaset show 'Tiki Taka', and revealed that Icardi had no desire to leave San Siro and was hurt by the club's decision to remove his as club captain.

Struggling to hold back tears on the show, (as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport), she said: "Some say the armband is meaningless, but for Mauro it’s like taking away a leg more than an arm.

"He wears that jersey with such pride and if there were decisions to be made in the past about money or love of the shirt, he always chooses the shirt.





"I asked (former Inter president Massimo) Moratti if he could help get Mauro to play again, because it means so much to him. It is not our intention to leave Inter, not at all."

Nara's plea resulted in Inter CEO Beppe Marotta calling in to the show, who confirmed that the two parties would meet again over attempting to agree terms.

He said (as quoted by Sportmediaset ): "We've never doubted the players' commitment or professionalism. We'll meet soon to discuss this issue, but we have already agreed a meeting to present a new contract proposal.

"They are free to accept or reject the offer. Nothing is compromised. Forza Inter."