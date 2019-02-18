Women's FA Cup Quarter Final Draw Sees Manchester City Host Liverpool in Headline Tie

The draw for the SSE Women's FA Cup has taken place, as Super League leaders Manchester City face a tough test in their bid for a domestic double, as they host Liverpool with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Liverpool overcame Milwall to reach the last eight, while City comfortably dispatched of Tottenham by three goals to nil.

Chelsea are the reigning champions after overcoming Arsenal to win the trophy last season, and after repeating the feat against their rivals in the fifth round, they are faced with a trip to Durham, who earned their place in the hat with a 2-0 victory at Bristol City.

The full draw can be seen below.

Reading vs Manchester United Aston Villa vs West Ham United Durham vs Chelsea Manchester City vs Liverpool

The FA have been called upon to combat the prize money discrepancy between the men and women's tournaments, with Lewes FC leading the charge on bridging the gap on that front.

£4,000 is available to the quarter-final winners in the women's game, compared to the £750,000 awarded to the men's winners.

A working group is being formed to call for a “radical increase” in Women’s FA Cup prize money.



Ties will take place on Sunday 17 March.