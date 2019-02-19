8 Players Who Will Shine at the 2019 Women's World Cup

The eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in France next summer, as the globes best teams come together in month-long celebration of the beautiful game. The USA are the current holders of the crown after their glorious 2015 campaign, and it'll take an almighty effort to stop the bookies' favourites from successfully defending their trophy.

As with every major international tournament, there's always a number of players who stand apart from their fellow stars - making headlines across the world with their moments of show-stopping brilliance.

Ahead of next summer's hotly anticipated tournament, here's eight players who are set to shine at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Lindsey Horan - USA

The Portland Thorns ace has been tearing it up over in the States over the last couple of seasons, and she's coming into her prime just in time to have a rip-roaring 2019 World Cup campaign.





The 24-year-old is as adept as a forward as she is a midfielder, and will offer his side some real versatility - a facet which is invaluable in major tournament football.





If the USA do manage to retain their title, you can bet your bottom dollar that Horan will play a key role in the achievement.

Nikita Parris - England

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Manchester City women have put together a sensational unbeaten run in the Women's Super League this season, with Nikita Parris' performances proving particularly awe-inspiring.

The pacy 24-year-old has made an impressive start to her Lionesses career, scoring nine goals in 23 appearances.

With the WSL Golden Boot well within her reaches, Parris looks set to continue her meteoric rise with a scintillating World Cup campaign.

Ada Hegerberg - Norway

David Ramos/GettyImages

The 23-year-old goal machine picked up the Ballon d'Or back in December, and will be looking to bring her jaw-dropping club form for Lyon to the international stage next summer.





She picked up the Best Young Player Award at the 2015 World Cup after putting in some dazzling performances in the group stage, and she'll be looking to do even better this time out.





While Norway aren't among the favourites to win the competition, Hegerberg's lethal finishing will be a potent weapon to unsettle the opposition defences.

Debinha - Brazil

North Carolina Courage prodigy Debinha has a habit of scoring important goals - she netted three in Brazil's 2018 Copa América Femenina winning campaign - and she'll no doubt be hungrily eyeing up the defences of Italy, Australia and Jamaica already.

The 5ft 2in forward is blessed with enviable technical skills, and she'll be a key part of Brazil's World Cup side.

Wendie Renard - France

VI-Images/GettyImages

Arguably the most consistent defender in the women's game, Renard will be looking to continue her relentless work at the back for France next summer.

With 100 international caps to her name, the 28-year-old is a vastly experienced international, and her cool-headed style of defensive play will be a massive boost in the latter stages of the tournament.

Renard has played for Lyon for her entire career to date, winning an eye-watering 11 league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Daniëlle van de Donk - Netherlands

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The classy midfielder was Arsenal's Player of the Year last season, as the dynamic deep-lying playmaker wowed fans and pundits alike with her exceptional passing range and silky technical skills.





The Netherlands were eliminated by Japan at the knockout stages last time out, but went on to win the Women's Euro 2017, and they'll be full of confidence ahead of next summer's finals.





Van de Donk has the ability to dictate the play from the first whistle, and she'll be looking to boss the midfield for her side throughout the tournament.

Mana Iwabuchi - Japan

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The INAC Kobe forward has been touted by many as the 'one to watch' in the tournament, having starred in Japan's victorious Asian Cup campaign last year.

Despite being just 25 years old Iwabuchi has been on the scene for a while now, having enjoyed successful spells with the likes of Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim.

The World Cup could prove a perfect opportunity for the star - who has returned to Japan to play domestic football - to remind Europe of exactly how impressive her footballing abilities are.

Almuth Schult - Germany

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Widely regarded as the world's best goalkeeper, Germany's Almuth Schult is an expert shot stopper, a penalty saving specialist and a truly formidable figure between the sticks.

The Olympic gold medal winner will be appearing in her first World Cup in June, and she'll be the red hot favourite to win the Golden Glove award.

Germany, who won back to back World Cups in 2003 and 2007, have Spain, South Africa and China to contend with in their group, and will be certain they can have a solid run taking them deep into the tournament.

