Arsenal Fans React to Rumours Linking Matteo Gendouzi With £60m Move to PSG

Recent reports have surfaced linking 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi with a high-profile move to PSG, and fans of the Gunners have taken to social media to voice their opinion.

Guendouzi spent most of his youth career at the Parc de Princes, before moving on to Ligue 2 side FC Lorient in 2016. Arsenal are rumoured to value the young midfielder at around £60m, but have shown no real urgency to sell him, despite the recent links to PSG.





Arsenal fans seem particularly against the idea, with many only willing to consider the deal if PSG offers a superstar or a ridiculous sum of cash in return.

Selling guendouzi when we're already losing 2 good creative midfielders

It's a very bad idea imo unless PSG bid more than 100m which is not happening — Arish Ahmad (@Rosicky_World) February 17, 2019





Some supporters see it as a way to free up funds for the next transfer window, while others are not quite sold on the idea that the money would go toward new players.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has been known to sell promising players for a profit and not use the cash to reinvest in the club. This is a constant fear among the Gunners' supporters every time someone is linked with a move away from the club.

@RobForbesDJ Sell Guendouzi to PSG to use the money to buy de Ligt, thoughts? Personally I say hell yeah — Bongani Sonti (@80ng5) February 19, 2019

No because we won't re-invest the money. Stan's back pocket holds no shame. — Nick wood (@nickowood06) February 18, 2019

While there is not yet a concrete offer on the table from PSG, Arsenal fans are already preparing for the worst if their young midfielder is shipped off to France.