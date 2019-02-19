Bayern Munich Join Race for £40m-Rated Crystal Palace Starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could become the latest young Englishman to swap the Premier League for the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich are ready to make an offer for the Crystal Palace defender. 

One of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season, 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in English football, making 25 league appearances for Roy Hodgson's side this term.

His displays even attracted reported interest from Manchester City in January, but Crystal Palace refused to discuss any potential move.

However, according to the SunBayern - who also attempted to sign young English star Callum Hudson-Odoi in January - are hoping that the will be able to pry the England Under-21 international away from Selhurst Park with an enormous offer of up to £40m.

Bayern aren't the only team interested in the full back's services, with Chelsea and Dortmund as well as Manchester City are all keeping tabs on his progress. 

There is no denying that an influx of cash will be needed to try and revitalise an ageing Palace squad, but the Sun's report notes that Hodgson will do everything in his power to try and raise the funds through other means, as he will be desperate to hold on to one of his best players.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Eagles are in a very strong position when it comes to negotiating. With Wan-Bissaka under contract until the end of 2022, Palace won't be bullied into any potential sale. 

Whether or not the full-back has an interest in becoming the next talented youngster to make a name for himself in German football, but he will have no shortage of potential suitors once the summer transfer window opens. 

