Christian Pulisic 'a Doubt' for Borussia Dortmund's Next Game With Knock Sustained Against Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic is a doubt for his side's upcoming Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen after sustaining a thigh injury during their Champions League last 16 first-leg defeat to Tottenham.

BVB lost the game at Wembley 3-0, with the 20-year-old being substituted in the final few minutes after failing to make a real impact in the game.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Pulisic was absent from Dortmund's recent 0-0 draw with Nurnberg, a result that cut their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to three points after Bayern Munich's narrow 3-2 over FC Augsburg, Now, Sky Sports report that the USA international's thigh problem means he is doubtful to play for BVB in their upcoming game with Leverkusen.

The winger is currently on loan at the Westfalenstadion, having sealed a move to Chelsea in January for £57.6m before being loaned back to the German side for the remainder of the campaign.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Despite having obvious promise, Pulisic has struggled this season, scoring just four goals and contributing four assists in 22 appearances, while being overshadowed by the performances of captain Marco Reus, as well as emerging talent Jadon Sancho.

The thigh injury is the latest setback for both Pulisic and Dortmund, with the club also currently without the aforementioned Reus, Lukasz Piszczek and Manuel Akanji, among others, with Lucien Favre attempting to keep his side's momentum going despite the injuries.

Dortmund host Tottenham in the return leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on March 5, hoping to overturn the three-goal deficit, while BVB are also targeting winning their first Bundesliga title since 2012.