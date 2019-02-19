FIFA 19 Ones to Watch: Ranking All 18 Ultimate Team Winter Upgrades

It is that magical time of year again when our friends over at FIFA headquarters dump a load of shiny new upgrades into the FUT marketplace for us all to drool over.

By this time, you have likely grown weary of buying a selling the same old players and you might just need a little nudge in the right direction to get your squad back on track.

But, not every new upgrade is worth investing in, and we will run you through the 18 players who may just be worthy additions to your cherished Ultimate Team.

18. Wu Lei (75)

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

While Espanyol fans will be surprised to see him leading your line - with Lei typically employed as a winger for his club - he certainly has the credentials to lead the line, with his 88 acceleration and competency in front of goal.

17. Munir El Haddadi (77)

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

So, you've invested in Wu Lei but now need to find him a strike partner for a similarly economical fee. Well, look no further than Sevilla's Munir, who is one of the game's more complete strikers. The left-footer can just about do it all with four stars skills on his resume, and will provide handy chemistry links to the rest of La Liga's heavy hitters.

16. Krzysztof Piatek (78)

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Polish striker was never going to be overlooked for a winter upgrade as he continues to prove himself as one of Serie A's deadliest strikers. Lethal with his right foot as well as his head, the Milan man attracts a hefty fee to the tune of 40,000 coins, but he will rarely leave you disappointed when the final whistle blows.

15. Ryan Babel (79)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fulham's Ryan Babel is adjusting to life back in England's top tier well, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the top dogs at FIFA HQ. Though he is not blessed with buckets of pace, the Dutchman's stats make him a complete winger, slotting into any Premier League-based team and will cost you a mere 17,000 coins.

14. Youri Tielemans (79)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Not only will Tielemans provide you with some defensive stability, but with and an 88 rated long shot and five star weak foot, the Belgian will revamp your uninspiring midfield.

13. Alphonso Davies (79)

TF-Images/GettyImages

Think pace doesn't matter in FIFA 19? Try telling that to Alphonso Davies, who will leave defenders dumbfounded as he shows them another clean pair of heels. Bayern's agile winger can boast 94 rated pace along with an 80 rated dribble which makes for grim reading for your opponent's right-back.

12. Denis Suarez (79)

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Yes, he is only 5'9" and no, he is not the most intimidating man to line up against, but Suarez's ability on the ball is paralleled by very few players of similar rating. At a price of just 18,000 coins, Suarez can slot into the centre of your midfield, or play the free role behind the striker; but just don't allocate him with any defensive duties.

11. Takashi Inui (80)

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Another winger from Spain's La Liga, this technical dribbler remains one of the most elusive players on the ball from this crop of upgrades. With 94 agility and 93 balance, he will lose possession less often than an overly-cautious Xavi, and will provide your front men with reliable service all game long.

10. Miguel Almiron (80)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This playmaker is eagerly awaiting his first start in front of the Toon Army, but until Rafa Benitez decides to regularly employ Almiron, I am sure the Paraguayan will be more than happy to do a job for your team. He is a speed demon with four star skills and will bring some much-needed guile to your attacking front.

9. Nathaniel Clyne (80)

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

I won't lie to you, Clyne is a tough sell on Ultimate Team. He is remarkably average in almost every department, and what's more, he lacks in stamina, meaning the 27-year-old will tend to run out of steam and leave the right side of your defence exposed. Having said that, you might be tempted by the 18,000 coin price tag he attracts, which is a fair price for an established English full-back.

8. Kevin-Prince Boateng (81)

David Ramos/GettyImages

Now the dust has settled from the Ghanaian's astonishing transfer to Barcelona, you might start actually thinking of bringing him into your beloved set up. Though he doesn't excel at anything in particular, he is an all-round midfielder, even if just for 70 minutes, as his poor stamina will likely tempt you to call on reinforcements late in games.

7. Luis Muriel (83)

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

FIFA strikers rarely come more complete than the mercurial Luis Muriel, who seems to have been a FUT staple since its inception. With 90 rated pace and 82 rated finishing, all you need to do is give Muriel the ball and he will do the rest. Worth every penny of the 25,000 coin fee.

6. Alvaro Morata (83)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Forget everything you learnt about Morata from his unsuccessful stint with Chelsea and trust us on this one. On FIFA, the Spaniard is a whole different proposition. Lethal in the air and surprisingly quick on the ground, the Atletico man will be a welcome addition to your side, if you can face the barrage of abuse your friends will surely give you for fielding him in your starting XI. Invest 24,000 coins at your peril.

5. Mario Balotelli (83)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

If you can deal with seeing his controversial trim on your screen day in, day out, then by all means Balotelli is a capable striker for any FUT squad. He is physical and has not lost his shooting ability, particularly from close range and from the spot. Granted, he is not the most mobile striker on the market, but if interested, snap him up sooner rather than later as his price continues to soar.

4. Michy Batshuayi (84)

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

Now we're talking. The Belgian is just starting to find his feet at Selhurst Park, and he will have no trouble slotting straight into your squad. Take a deep breath, these will come at you fast: 88 finishing, 84 shot power, 88 volleys, 83 jumping, 87 positioning, five star weak foot, four star skills. Need anymore convincing? He will set you back a mere 26,000 coins. Get him quick though, his price will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

3. Shinji Kagawa (85)

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Don't ask me how you are supposed to fit a Japanese CAM playing in the Turkish Super Lig into your chemistry-orientated squad, but Kagawa's ability does speak for itself. Dribbling is his key asset, but don't be surprised to see him on the score sheet every now and then, with a satisfactory finishing rating of 80.

2. Naldo (86)

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

'Wait right there', I hear you cry, 'I bought Naldo on FIFA 14 before he was cool'. Well, swallow your pride and feel free to take a splash in the mainstream on this one, as Naldo continues to be one of the elite central defenders in the game. He may have lost a yard of pace since entering the Ultimate Team scene, but with 87 rated defensive abilities he is not to be sniffed at, if you can get over his hefty 40,000 price tag.

1. Cesc Fabregas (86)

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The best chance Chelsea fans will have of seeing him back in their midfield is by snapping him up on the FUT market, and you will not regret doing so. I am aware that 58 pace will not suffice in a modern, hipster Ultimate Team midfield, however his passing stats are second to none and the Spaniard is also adept to travelling with the ball, even if it is at a leisurely pace.