Joshua Kimmich Insists Bayern Munich Go Into Champions League Tie With Liverpool as Underdogs

February 19, 2019

Ahead of Bayern Munich's trip to face Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, Joshua Kimmich has insisted that the Reds go into the clash as favourites.

By their usual lofty standards, Bayern have been enduring an uncharacteristically inconsistent season and are currently sitting second behind Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundlesliga table. In contrast, Liverpool remain in pole position in the Premier League having lost just once all season.

The two sides' contrasting league form is enough to convince Kimmich that Bayern will travel to Anfield on Tuesday evening as underdogs.

"Liverpool are the favourites,” he told The Telegraph. “They have lost one league game all season and have let in only 15 goals. But when you look at us, we are not as consistent as before.

“Now, it’s a bit different. It’s a chance to develop, to find new ways to success. We are close to Dortmund, in the quarter-finals of the German Cup, and still in the Champions League.

"So, not everything’s bad. But we need to improve our style of playing before we can compare to the best teams in Europe.”


Kimmich's praise for Liverpool didn't stop there as he then went on to discuss the difference Jurgen Klopp has made to the Reds since he was installed as manager back in 2015 and even suggested that he could be a suitable candidate to manage the German national team.

"It’s amazing, the emotion he has, on the field, with the fans. You can see how he pushes his players to another level. Every player is better with this coach.

"He can coach every team, including our national team,” he added. “Everybody likes him. He is just really… authentic.”

