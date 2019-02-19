Luka Jovic Transfer Rumours Rubbished by Frankfurt Director as Top European Clubs Circle

February 19, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic has rubbished the idea that Luka Jovic is on the verge of leaving the club, hitting out at the idea of a €45m bid being lodged by one of Europe's bigger clubs. 

Jovic is only at the Commerzbank-Arena on loan from Benfica this season, but the deal contains a clause to make the move permanent in the summer for around €6m – leaving Frankfurt free to turn a massive and immediate profit on the Bundesliga's leading scorer this summer if they so choose. 

Bild reported last week that Chelsea were leading the race to sign the forward, having lodged a €45m bid, whilst GOAL have indicated that Barcelona are at the front of the queue, as La Blaugrana search for a long-term placement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

But Bobic – quoted by WAZ at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night – said: “So far, this is just typical leaves rustling with zero content. 

"It does not scare me, but it surprised me, first it was Barcelona, then it was Real Madrid, now Chelsea, who’s tomorrow, Juve, the day after tomorrow, someone else, that was a bit too much.”

For his own part, Jovic said recently: "I’m honoured, of course, for such big clubs to show an interest in me. But right now I’m happy to be here in Frankfurt and I feel good here. At the moment I’m just concentrating on Eintracht Frankfurt, that’s my top priority."

The Serbia international has added four assists to his 14 league goals this season, with a further five strikes in seven Europa League matches – helping his side through a tough group containing Marseille and Lazio before setting up a goal in a 2-2 draw in last week's first leg of Frankfurt's round of 32 tie with Shakhtar. 

