Miralem Pjanic Admits He Could Have Left Juventus Last Summer Amid Interest From Man Utd & Barcelona

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Miralem Pjanic has admitted that he could have left Juventus last summer after he was linked with potential moves to Manchester United and Barcelona.

The Bosnian midfielder joined Juventus from Roma back in 2016 and has since gone on to make 120 appearances for Il Bianconeri, playing a starring role as the club have dominated the domestic scene in Italy.

In a recent interview with Il Gironale, Pjanic has admitted that it was possible he could have left Juventus last summer after the likes of United and Barcelona expressed an interest in snapping him up.

“There was some interest, it’s true, but I had no reason to change club,” he said. “I don’t know if Juventus will be my last big club, because transfers don’t just depend on the player. But also on the club and who might or might not need you in that role."

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Juventus get their Champions League campaign back underway on Wednesday as they face off against Atletico Madrid and Pjanic claimed to be confident that the Old Lady will achieve success in Europe over the next few years.

"I see that the Champions League will come here in the next few years. It's a dream of mine and I'm in the ideal place to make it happen.

"The truth is that the only thing that matters is winning. After three years nobody remembers if you played badly, at the end there are those who won and in the field there were these players.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"The truth is that it is important to bring the trophies home, only in this way will you be remembered as a true and great player."

