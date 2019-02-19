Mix Diskerud was once a midfield staple for the U.S. national team and even made the 2014 World Cup roster under Jurgen Klinsmann, but even though he's fallen off the international radar, he's still kicking in South Korea as he continues his club career.

On loan from Manchester City with Ulsan Hyundai, Diskerud scored two quality goals two minutes apart against Malaysian side Perak on Tuesday, helping his side secure a 5-1 win and a place in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League. Both came via right-footed curlers, with his 56th-minute strike a nice individual effort from inside the box and his 58th-minute tally coming off a longer-range attempt.

Mix Diskerud gjorde idag två mål på två minuter när hans Ulsan Hyundai vann med 5-1 i kvalet till asiatiska Champions League. pic.twitter.com/yNlzYxHzIH — David Vukovic (@DaVukovic) February 19, 2019

Diskerud's club career path has been a unique one, with the Norwegian-American beginning with Stabaek and Rosenborg in his birth nation of Norway before making his way to NYCFC in MLS, where he failed to find a regular place under Patrick Vieira. With little fanfare, he moved to City Football Group's top attraction but never saw time with Pep Guardiola's Man City, instead being loaned to Goteborg in Sweden for a second year in a row. Now 28, he's made his way to South Korea on another year-long loan.

His Ulsan Hyundai was drawn with Shanghai SIPG, Sydney FC and Kawasaki Frontale in Group H of the eight-group field in the Asian Champions League, with group play beginning the first week of March.