WATCH: Mix Diskerud Scores Two Quality Goals in AFC Champions League Qualifier

Once a U.S. national team midfield staple, Diskerud has continued his career in South Korea and netted a pair of important goals.

By Avi Creditor
February 19, 2019

Mix Diskerud was once a midfield staple for the U.S. national team and even made the 2014 World Cup roster under Jurgen Klinsmann, but even though he's fallen off the international radar, he's still kicking in South Korea as he continues his club career.

On loan from Manchester City with Ulsan Hyundai, Diskerud scored two quality goals two minutes apart against Malaysian side Perak on Tuesday, helping his side secure a 5-1 win and a place in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League. Both came via right-footed curlers, with his 56th-minute strike a nice individual effort from inside the box and his 58th-minute tally coming off a longer-range attempt.

Diskerud's club career path has been a unique one, with the Norwegian-American beginning with Stabaek and Rosenborg in his birth nation of Norway before making his way to NYCFC in MLS, where he failed to find a regular place under Patrick Vieira. With little fanfare, he moved to City Football Group's top attraction but never saw time with Pep Guardiola's Man City, instead being loaned to Goteborg in Sweden for a second year in a row. Now 28, he's made his way to South Korea on another year-long loan.

His Ulsan Hyundai was drawn with Shanghai SIPG, Sydney FC and Kawasaki Frontale in Group H of the eight-group field in the Asian Champions League, with group play beginning the first week of March.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message