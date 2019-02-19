Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails 'Perfect' Defending After Man Utd's FA Cup Victory Over Chelsea

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded his side's 'perfect' defending, after they booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 2-0 win over Chelsea.


First-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba had United in command at the break at Stamford Bridge, and they were forced to defend for large spells of the second 45, but looked more than capable as they shut out Maurizio Sarri's side to set up a quarter-final clash with Wolves. 

"The performance was fantastic," said the boss after the match, via BBC's Match of the Day.  

"The tactics worked; we asked Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba to push a bit higher and get into the box more often, because we had Lukaku and Rashford wider.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"Our defending in the second half when we had to was fantastic as well. Chris Smalling had been out for two months and played the full game, he was brilliant.

"Chelsea are a good team. They have their way of playing which is hard to play against, but I thought defensively Juan Mata did a great job in between Jorginho and the two centre-backs.

"Defensively, we were absolutely perfect. With the ball, we could have done better, we could have kept it more, especially in the second half, but we kept a clean sheet."

The result was doubly important for United, as they looked to bounce back from their first real set-back in Solskjaer's tenure after they lost to PSG at Old Trafford during the week. 

They need at least two unanswered goals if they are to overcome the Ligue 1 leaders in the second leg - but Solskjaer says that their reaction to the defeat means it is possible. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It's an absolutely massive result. We obviously had some criticism after the game against PSG, we didn't create a lot. 


"We've also got a tough game going to Paris, we have to win 2-0, but we did that tonight."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message