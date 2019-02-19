Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Suggests Ander Herrera Has Made Himself Undroppable Since Man Utd Appointment

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise on midfielder Ander Herrera, suggesting the midfielder is undroppable due to what he offers his side.

Herrera, 29, produced another fabulous performance at the heart of United's midfield in their most recent game, a 2-0 win against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while the Spaniard capped his high-energy display with a fine header for the game's opening goal.

It was a performance that failed to go unnoticed by Solskjaer following the cup tie at Stamford Bridge, with the United boss singling Herrera out post-match to acknowledge the midfielder's efforts both in the game against the Blues, and throughout his 13-game tenure.

As quoted by The Mirror, Solskjaer said: "His energy and tenaciousness is vital for us. And that's why he plays, more or less, every single game.

"He has loads of energy, he can cover the right hand side, he runs forward. Tonight you can't just praise one, it's 11 players, plus the subs, but Ander has done fantastic."

Next for the Red Devils is a huge game against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer's side having the opportunity to put a huge dent in the Reds' title aspirations.

Following that they have games against Crystal Palace and Southampton, before the return leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, having lost the first-leg 2-0 in what's been Solskjaer's only defeat as United manager to date.

Solskjaer admitted after the Chelsea game however that his side are capable of overturning the two-goal deficit in Paris.

He said: "It's an absolutely massive result. We obviously had some criticism after the game against PSG, we didn't create a lot. We've also got a tough game going to Paris, we have to win 2-0, but we did that tonight."