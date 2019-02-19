Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has denied ever speaking with Jurgen Klopp to discuss a transfer from Serie A to Premier League title challengers Liverpool.

Zielinski signed for Napoli in 2016 from Udinese, but it was at Empoli where Maurizio Sarri spotted the talent of the Poland international and brought him to Naples.

The Pole has now refuted any talk of a move to Liverpool and looks set to stay in Serie A.

Zielinski told Sportowefakty as quoted by the Daily Mail: "I've never talked to Klopp. There's nothing to say about Liverpool or anyone else.

"I'm happy at Napoli. I'm working with a coach who I've learned a lot from. I want to play my best football for the rest of the season and then we'll see what happens."

Rather than discussing a move away, Zielinski is more keen on discussing a new contract with the Neapolitan club.

He added: "My representatives are discussing my renewal with Napoli and I'm only focused on playing football.

"I'm happy at Napoli, I have two more years left on my contact and I want to win something with this club.

"It would mean a lot to the fans and me. It would also be nice to write myself into Napoli's history."

The 24-year-old has played over 120 times for the club and has scored 17 times during his time in Naples.

Ancelotti's Napoli sit comfortably in second in Serie A, 13 points behind Juventus and seven ahead of Inter in third.