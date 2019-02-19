Real Madrid Could End Interest in Eden Hazard as Los Blancos Step Up Pursuit of Neymar

Real Madrid could bring their long-term interest in Eden Hazard to an end, as they continue to set their sights on snapping up Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have come under fire in recent years for their lack of marquee signings and are yet to fill the gap left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar made the switch to Juventus last summer.

According to The Times, Real have now firmly set their sights on signing Neymar this summer and are prepared to top his current salary which sits at more than £25m a year.





In contrast to recent comments made by Neymar's father, the Brazilian is said to have welcomed the interest from Los Blancos and is more than interested in moving over to the Spanish capital.

The deal has been made all the more likely after the emergence of Kylian Mbappe at PSG, coupled with the pressure the club are under to adhere to Uefa Financial Fair Play regulations.

If PSG were to sell Neymar, then they would free up some valuable space on their wage bill, as well as making back a significant portion of the fee they originally payed Barcelona back in 2017.

If a deal is agreed for Neymar, this would subsequently bring an end to Real's pursuit of Hazard, as Real would no longer have the financial means to match Chelsea's lofty valuation of the 28-year-old.

Negotiations surrounding a new contract have been ongoing, but an agreement has yet to be reached - in spite of the fact that Hazard previously claimed to have come to decision about his future.