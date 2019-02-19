RFEF Announce Plans to Keep Playing Supercopa de España Overseas & Expand to 'Final Four' Tournament

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has announced plans for the Supercopa de España to continue to be held outside Spain and be expanded to a 'final four' tournament.

The Supercopa is typically a meeting between La Liga champions and Copa del Rey holders from the previous season. It was a two-legged affair until 2017, with the 2018 contest between Barcelona and Sevilla reduced to a one-off game held in Morocco.

Rubiales and the Spanish federation wish to keep seeing the game held abroad as they look to promote Spanish football internationally and are now keen on adding two more teams to the mix.

The proposed four teams would be the top two in La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists.

According to a report from Marca, the idea is that the event is held in a single city over the course of a few days and would create a 'football party' in the process.

The new concept will be raised for approval at the next La Liga assembly in April.

Spain were not the first European country to send their domestic super cup competition overseas when the 2018 game, won by Barcelona, was played in north Africa last August.

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

The Supercoppa Italiana has been played outside Italy for most of the last 10 years. The most recent contest between Juventus and AC Milan took place in Saudi Arabia, while the 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015 editions were held in China. In 2014 and 2016, it was played in Qatar.

However, expanding to a four-team tournament, as RFEF are proposing, is a much bolder step.

La Liga launched their 'La Liga North America' campaign last year, announcing their controversial intentions to host a competitive game in the United States. Barcelona and Girona were lined up to travel to Miami, but the project has since been put on hold over disagreements.

