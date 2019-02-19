Sami Khedira Out of Juventus' Clash Against Atletico Madrid With Irregular Heartbeat

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Juventus will be without Sami Khedira when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, as the midfielder has not travelled with the squad due to an irregular heartbeat. 

Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Khedira's absence from the travelling contingent in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, revealing the 31-year-old had stayed in Italy for 'medical checks'. A report on the Juve website later explained that the German midfielder has stayed in Turin for tests and 'eventual treatment of an atrial arrhythmia' - a condition commonly known as an irregular heartbeat.

The worrying news means Khedira joins both Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa on the sidelines for Juventus, as the pair continue to recover from respective injuries - with neither included in the squad to face Atleti.

Reporting on Khedira's situation, Gazzetta dello Sport claim the 2014 World Cup winner is now likely to be out for 'several games' at a key point of the season. However, a lack of information on the situation means this is speculative at present.

Khedira has been a peripheral figure for Juve this season, making just nine appearances in Serie A and starting just twice in the Champions League.

Allegri also revealed that Paulo Dybala will be in the starting lineup for the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

“I’ll tell you now that Dybala plays,” Allegri confirmed. “Paulo is in good shape. On Wednesday he needs his technique and his craft. On Friday, against Frosinone, he scored but played not as well as he has on other occasions."

